StockNews.com Upgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,130 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of BRF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

