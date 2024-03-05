StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.