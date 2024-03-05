StockNews.com Downgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE SQM traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

