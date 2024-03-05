StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 2.6 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $3,452,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.