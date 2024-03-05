StockNews.com Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.96.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,400.00%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

