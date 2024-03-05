StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

