StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TherapeuticsMD
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.