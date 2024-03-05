StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

