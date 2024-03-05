StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ FANH opened at $4.32 on Friday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $245.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 47.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Further Reading

