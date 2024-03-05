StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 174,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 66,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

