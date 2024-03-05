StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

