StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Price Performance
Shares of CETX opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
