Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $3.50

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,854. The stock has a market cap of $317.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.