Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.50 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.45.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $102.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,280 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $802,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $398,436,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 3,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.