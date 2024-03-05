Stifel Nicolaus Raises Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $35.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 446,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,108,208.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,293 shares of company stock worth $10,573,258 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.