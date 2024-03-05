Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$215.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$199.44.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KXS

Kinaxis Trading Up 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

KXS opened at C$153.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 320.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$129.13 and a twelve month high of C$191.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$154.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$1,993,920.64. In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$1,993,920.64. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,097.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.