Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stericycle by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

