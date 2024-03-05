Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Lowered to C$94.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

SJ opened at C$72.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$49.17 and a 12-month high of C$85.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

