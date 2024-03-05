Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 2.3% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.43% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $55,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after buying an additional 87,202 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

