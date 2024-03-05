Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $40.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,101. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.