Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,100 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 916,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 204,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.09.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.