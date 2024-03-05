Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,100 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 916,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 204,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANY

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.