SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 527,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 348% from the previous session’s volume of 117,930 shares.The stock last traded at $83.76 and had previously closed at $84.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,182,000 after buying an additional 470,256 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,095,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after buying an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 195,914 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

