Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Susquehanna

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.81.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. 2,037,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,211,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.