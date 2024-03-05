Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Southland Price Performance
Shares of SLND opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Southland has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.
Insider Activity at Southland
In other news, CEO Frankie S. Renda purchased 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,510,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frankie S. Renda purchased 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,510,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,901.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,552,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,719 shares of company stock worth $182,511 over the last three months.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Southland
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southland
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.