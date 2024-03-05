Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLND opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Southland has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

In other news, CEO Frankie S. Renda purchased 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,510,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frankie S. Renda purchased 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,510,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,901.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,552,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,719 shares of company stock worth $182,511 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southland by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southland by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southland by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

