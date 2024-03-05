SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 12.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.94. 25,362,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 47,096,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 8,707.83%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at $194,871.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

