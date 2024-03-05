Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

