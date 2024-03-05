Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

SQM stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 403,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

