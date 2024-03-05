Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 878,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after acquiring an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

