Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 3.4% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $10.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,040,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,425. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.91 and its 200 day moving average is $178.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

