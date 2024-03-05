SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.63. SmartRent shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 721,329 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Trading Down 10.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $526.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

