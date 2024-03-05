Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. The firm has a market cap of C$984.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.54.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Country Canada

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

