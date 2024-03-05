SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 4.7%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 155,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 413,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

SKYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $537.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $172,282.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock worth $4,388,163. 50.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

