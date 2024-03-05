Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.