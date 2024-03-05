Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 349.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,068 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.3 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

