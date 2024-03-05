SilverCrest Metals (SIL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect SilverCrest Metals to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of SIL opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.05. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.54 and a 12-month high of C$10.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
