SilverCrest Metals (SIL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect SilverCrest Metals to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SIL opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.05. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.54 and a 12-month high of C$10.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

