SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.50. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 411,113 shares trading hands.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $799.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,849,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,261,000 after purchasing an additional 178,950 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 722,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,739,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $6,799,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

