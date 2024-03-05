Short Interest in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Declines By 12.6%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Honest Trading Down 5.6 %

HNST stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,800. Honest has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 711,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 149,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

