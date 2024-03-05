Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Decreases By 11.1%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $24.71 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
