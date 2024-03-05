Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Decreases By 11.1%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $24.71 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.