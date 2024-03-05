Short Interest in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Drops By 16.5%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 20,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE M opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

