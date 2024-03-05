Short Interest in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rises By 16.2%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICF International Stock Down 0.2 %

ICFI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.63. 3,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,405. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ICF International has a twelve month low of $104.19 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.87.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at $114,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sidoti cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

