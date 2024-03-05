Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expands By 18.2%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HEPA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 8,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,869. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

