Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Declines By 9.1%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,181. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Insider Activity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

