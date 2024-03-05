Short Interest in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Increases By 11.3%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 109,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,081. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,602,000 after acquiring an additional 907,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 285,326 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

