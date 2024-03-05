Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Grows By 19.0%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 682,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.57.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 482,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 477,614 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

