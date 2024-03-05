Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Decreases By 8.7%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 760.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 809,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 312.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 287,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 245,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNRG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 32,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,070. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

