Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Drops By 5.6%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.2 days.

Grupo Herdez Price Performance

Shares of GUZOF stock remained flat at C$2.50 on Tuesday. Grupo Herdez has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.45.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

