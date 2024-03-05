Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Drops By 5.6%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.2 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
Shares of GUZOF stock remained flat at C$2.50 on Tuesday. Grupo Herdez has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.45.
About Grupo Herdez
