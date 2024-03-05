Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Increases By 12.3%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GP

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

Shares of GP stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 79,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,796. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.