Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Decreases By 13.7%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Gold Reserve Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDRZF opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Gold Reserve has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.
Gold Reserve Company Profile
