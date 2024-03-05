Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Decreases By 13.7%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDRZF opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Gold Reserve has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

