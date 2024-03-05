Short Interest in GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Increases By 20.2%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. GMO internet group has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $20.74.
