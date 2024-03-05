Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Decreases By 12.0%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 162.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRUPF remained flat at C$66.00 on Tuesday. Fnac Darty has a one year low of C$46.08 and a one year high of C$66.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.00.

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

