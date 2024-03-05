Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Drops By 10.0%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.0 days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $41.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

