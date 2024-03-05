Short Interest in First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Drops By 5.9%

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 12,370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.2 days.
First Republic Bank Trading Down 20.8 %
FRCB traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,858. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.07.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Republic Bank
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.