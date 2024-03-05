Short Interest in First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Drops By 5.9%

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 12,370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.2 days.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 20.8 %

FRCB traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,858. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.07.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California.

